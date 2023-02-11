Lawrence leads Middle Tennessee against UAB after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-10, 8-6 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (17-8, 8-6 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -8.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits the UAB Blazers after Eli Lawrence scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 93-89 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Blazers are 13-2 in home games. UAB leads C-USA averaging 37.2 points in the paint. KJ Buffen leads the Blazers scoring 6.8.

The Blue Raiders are 8-6 against C-USA opponents. Middle Tennessee is eighth in C-USA shooting 34.3% from downtown. Jared Jones paces the Blue Raiders shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 12.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blazers. Jordan Walker is averaging 22.4 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for UAB.

DeAndre Dishman is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Lawrence is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

