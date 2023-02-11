Lawrence leads South Carolina State over Coppin State 94-84

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Latavian Lawrence scored 18 points as South Carolina State beat Coppin State 94-84 on Saturday.
Sam Sessoms finished with 24 points, seven assists and two steals to pace the Eagles (6-19, 1-7), who have lost seven straight. Nendah Tarke added 18 points and seven rebounds, while Kam’Ron Cunningham scored 15.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Monday. South Carolina State hosts Morgan State, while Coppin State visits North Carolina Central.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.