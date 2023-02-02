Lawrence, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders take on the UTEP Miners

UTEP Miners (11-10, 4-6 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-9, 6-5 C-USA)
The Miners have gone 4-6 against C-USA opponents. UTEP scores 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.
The Blue Raiders and Miners square off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lawrence is averaging 12.4 points for the Blue Raiders. DeAndre Dishman is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.
Hardy is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.6 points for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.
Miners: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.
