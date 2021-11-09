Chris Austin topped the Pilots with 22 points. Mike Meadows added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Moses Wood scored 12.
Legans, who was lured away from Eastern Washington University in March after leading the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament where they nearly upset Kansas in the first round, boasts one of the youngest coaching staffs in the country with all three assistant coaches age 33 or younger. The Pilots returned just three players from last season, while adding seven transfers and seven true freshmen.
