For his part, Kennedy scored 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting with 11 rebounds and six blocked shots. The duo made 21 of the Cowboys’ (6-9, 1-3 Southland) 29-made field goals. McNeese shot 29 of 46 (63%) to overcome 24 turnovers.

Joe Pleasant’s 3-pointer with 54 seconds left narrowed the Wildcats’ deficit to 84-82. The teams exchanged turnovers before Leondre Washington and Myles Hutchinson each made a pair of foul shots in the last nine seconds to seal it.

Pleasant led Abilene Christian (8-7, 3-1) with 19 points, Payten Ricks scored 18 and Hayden Howell and Coryon Mason 10 apiece.

