Hansen’s 12 forced fumbles made him the NCAA’s active career leader and ranked second on the Illinois all-time chart behind Simeon Rice’s 13. He led the nation with 14 takeaways over the 2019-20 seasons.
In five games this season, Hansen had 32 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a sack, to go with two forced fumbles.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25