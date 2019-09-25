Reid, a junior from Fort Myers, Florida, had made 11 tackles in a reserve role. Jones, a sophomore from Clearwater, Florida, had one carry for nine yards.

Five players have now left Tennessee’s team since the start of the season. Wide receiver Jordan Murphy and defensive back Terrell Bailey departed after a season-opening 38-30 loss to 26-point underdog Georgia State.

None of the players were recruited by Pruitt.

Tennessee (1-3, 0-1 SEC) has this week off before hosting No. 3 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) on Oct. 5.

