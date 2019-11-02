Gaven DeFilippo threw for 181 yards and a touchdown and had 116 yards rushing. Leary finished with 112 rushing yards and Jonny Messina kicked four field goals.

Messina kicked three field goals in the first half and the Hatters led 9-3 at halftime.

Stetson took a 20-17 lead early in the fourth quarter on Messina’s 29-yard field goal but Jacksonville went ahead on a 64-yard touchdown throw from Calvin Turner Jr. to give the Dolphins (2-7, 0-5) a 24-20 lead with 10:29 to play.

Turner finished with 88 yards passing. He also ran for 160 yards and a score.

