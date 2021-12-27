The Holiday Bowl will be played at Petco Park, the downtown home of baseball’s Padres, with a capacity of 41,000. The game needed a new home after the site of the first 42 games, 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium, was torn down to make room for San Diego State’s new stadium. The Holiday Bowl has a five-year deal to play at Petco Park. .. The honorary Holiday Bowl chairman is Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove, who grew up in suburban El Cajon and threw the first no-hitter in franchise history on April 9 at Texas in just his second start with his hometown team. ... This is the first in a new five-year contract between the Pac-12 and ACC. That contract was to have started last year but the bowl was canceled due to COVID-19. ... The teams haven’t met since UCLA beat NC State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1959 and 1960. Those games featured two future NFL starting quarterbacks and College Football Hall of Famers in NC State’s Roman Gabriel and UCLA’s Billy Kilmer. Gabriel was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1962 and was voted the NFL’s MVP in 1969. ... UCLA has won three straight games while NC State has won four of its last five.