The Flyers (4-2, 2-1) scored on a 9-yard pass from Jack Cook to Ryan Skibinski on the first play of the fourth quarter. Dayton had one drive inside the Stetson 10 later in the period but turned the ball over on downs.

Jack Cook was 29 of 57 for 382 yards with three touchdowns. He was intercepted once and the Flyers lost two fumbles.

Kickoff was delayed three hours due to heavy overnight rain from Tropical Storm Nestor.

