Leaupepe and Loyola Marymount host Saint Mary's (CA)

Loyola Marymount Lions (12-6, 2-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-4, 3-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -13; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Keli Leaupepe scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 72-70 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Gaels are 10-2 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fourth in the WCC shooting 37.4% from deep, led by Kyle Bowen shooting 45.2% from 3-point range.

The Lions are 2-2 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC with 12.5 assists per game led by Cameron Shelton averaging 4.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.3 points for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 13 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Justin Ahrens averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Shelton is averaging 18 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

