JoJo Walker had 12 points for the Pilots (9-20, 1-13), who have now lost 12 straight games. Tahirou Diabate added 11 points.
The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Pilots on the season. Loyola Marymount defeated Portland 77-65 on Jan. 23. Loyola Marymount plays Pacific at home on Thursday. Portland matches up against San Francisco on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.