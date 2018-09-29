Ryan Willis was 17 for 27 for 332 yards and three touchdowns in his first start for the Hokies. (Gerry Broome/Associated Press)

Shorthanded and smarting after last weekend’s stunning loss to a previously winless opponent, the Virginia Tech football team sought to regroup Saturday night behind a backup quarterback and at surging Duke.

Making his first start for the Hokies, Ryan Willis delivered in a 31-14 triumph with 332 yards and three touchdowns without an interception on 17-for-27 passing at Wallace Wade Stadium. And the defense recovered from an embarrassing showing by limiting the No. 22 Blue Devils to 327 yards and 4 of 16 on third down

A 10-yard touchdown pass from Willis to wide receiver Phil Patterson with 9:08 left all but the sealed the triumph in front of a sparse crowd with nearly as many Hokies supporters as Duke fans.

Virginia Tech (3-1, 2-0 ACC) had gotten a stop on fourth and one at midfield early in the fourth quarter that led to a touchdown to put the Hokies ahead by 17. Following an incomplete pass on first down and an intentional grounding penalty on the next snap, Virginia Tech countered with a 36-yard completion from Willis to wide receiver Eric Kumah (Forest Park).

Shielding cornerback Josh Blackwell from the ball, Kumah (three catches for 67 yards) made an acrobatic reception and broke several tackles to get to the Duke 6-yard line. Running back Steven Peoples ended the series with a scoring run, his fourth this season, on first and goal with 9:35 left in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils (4-1, 0-1), making their first appearance in the Associated Press rankings since 2015, closed the gap to 24-14 with 13:47 left in the fourth quarter on Deon Jackson’s one-yard leap over the a pile at the line of scrimmage.

The Hokies turned to Willis at quarterback after Coach Justin Fuente revealed Monday that regular starter Josh Jackson had a broken fibula in his left leg. The disheartening news added to the fallout from last weekend’s loss to Old Dominion, a 49-35 defeat in one of college football’s most improbable upsets in years. Virginia Tech had been a four-touchdown favorite but allowed 632 yards, the most since Bud Foster took over as defensive coordinator more than 20 years ago.

Jackson, a redshirt sophomore, had surgery Tuesday for the injury suffered in the fourth quarter, but Fuente has not ruled out Jackson for the entire season, although such injuries, according to orthopedic surgeons specializing in sports injuries, typically require two to three months, if not longer, to heal.

A transfer from Kansas last season, Willis directed the Hokies to the game’s first points Saturday night on a drive capped by Brian Johnson’s 28-yard field goal with 6:34 remaining in the first quarter. The field goal came following an interception by safety Reggie Floyd, who caught the ball off a carom when linebacker/nickel cornerback Khalil Ladler tipped junior quarterback Daniel Jones’s pass.

The Blue Devils also made a quarterback switch this week, getting Jones back from a fractured left clavicle Sept. 8 against Northwestern. The three-year starter had surgery the following day, and redshirt junior Quentin Harris filled in for the last two games.

Jones (23 for 35, 226 yards, one touchdown, one interception) put Duke in front late in the first quarter with the first touchdown of the game on a 23-yard completion to tight end Noah Gray, who came open down the right side on a play-action fake that momentarily froze Floyd.

But on the first play of the second quarter, the Hokies went back ahead 10-7 thanks to a 14-yard completion from Willis to wide receiver Damon Hazelton (four receptions for 65 yards), on a fade pattern to the left corner of the end zone. It marked the fourth straight game in which Hazelton has scored a touchdown.

The margin grew to 17-7 with 11:34 to go in the first half when sophomore tight end Dalton Keene collected a short pass, turned up the field and broke a tackle attempt by linebacker Koby Quansah on the way to a 67-yard touchdown, the first of his college career.