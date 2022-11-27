Ledlum leads Harvard against Fordham

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Harvard Crimson (5-1) at Fordham Rams (5-1) New York; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -4; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Fordham Rams after Chris Ledlum scored 30 points in Harvard’s 61-55 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. The Rams are 5-0 on their home court. Fordham averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Crimson are 2-0 on the road. Harvard ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ledlum averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is shooting 39.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Fordham.

Ledlum is averaging 20.7 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Crimson. Samuel Silverstein is averaging 10.3 points for Harvard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article