Ledlum leads Harvard against Fordham

Harvard Crimson (5-1) at Fordham Rams (5-1)
The Crimson are 2-0 on the road. Harvard ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ledlum averaging 5.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is shooting 39.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Fordham.
Ledlum is averaging 20.7 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Crimson. Samuel Silverstein is averaging 10.3 points for Harvard.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.