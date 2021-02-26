It was the first time this season Louisiana Tech scored at least 100 points.
Louisiana Tech posted season highs with 17 3-pointers and 23 assists.
Louisiana Tech scored 55 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Cameron Sheffield had 17 points for the Owls (12-11, 6-9). Quincy Olivari added 16 points and six rebounds. Travis Evee had 12 points.
___
___
