Justin Hopkins had 16 points for the Tigers (15-15, 12-5). John Jones added 15 points. Eden Ewing had 10 points.
Southern finishes out the regular season against SWAC-leading Prairie View at home on Saturday. Texas Southern finishes out the regular season against Alcorn State on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.