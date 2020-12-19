Deion Hammond had 15 points for the Hawks (1-2, 1-1). Donovann Toatley added 13 points. George Papas had 12 points.
The Peacocks leveled the season series against the Hawks with the win. Monmouth defeated Saint Peter’s 78-76 last Friday.
