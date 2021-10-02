Lee topped 100 yards on 19 carries to move within 11 yards of the 2,000-yard rushing club for Delaware (3-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which is ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll. Colby Reeder had six tackles and one sack, and Nijuel Hill made an interception deep in Delaware territory early in the fourth.
Undercuffler was 12 of 30 for 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Albany (0-4, 0-2). Oedekoven made one catch.
Dylan Burns kicked two 45-yard field goals in the first quarter to give Albany a 6-3 lead after Ryan Coe made a 44-yarder for Delaware. Burns added a 29-yarder to pull within 13-9 early in the fourth.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25