Roland Griffin had 18 points for the Tigers (5-12, 2-2). Jayveous McKinnis added 11 points. Jonas James had 10 points.

Tristan Jarrett scored only two points despite heading into the contest as the Tigers’ leading scorer at 20 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 5).

Southern plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road on Saturday. Jackson State faces Texas Southern at home on Saturday.

