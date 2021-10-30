Kobe Tracy fired 20 yards to hit Michael Moten for a touchdown to get the Trailblazers on the scoreboard and Coe answered with a 43-yard field goal.
Connor Brooksby converted a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter to cut the Delaware lead to 17-10. Two key penalties — a personal foul for targeting and defensive pass interference — got Dixie State well into Delaware territory in the final minutes, but Tracy threw back-to-back incompletions from the Blue Hens’ 32-yard-line.
Delaware (4-4) rushed for 165 yards and Zach Gwynn was 19 of 28 for 215 yards. Lee, who is second in the Colonial Athletic Association averaging 138.3 all-purpose yards per game, added four catches for 18 yards.
Tracy completed 25 of 39 attempts for 314 yards and a touchdown and was picked off once to lead Dixie State (0-8). Delaware’s 17 points is the fewest the Trailblazers’ defense has allowed this season.
