Leffew leads Mount St. Mary's against Cal Poly after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-3) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) San Luis Obispo, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -1.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays the Cal Poly Mustangs after Dakota Leffew scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 83-74 loss to the USC Trojans.

Cal Poly went 7-21 overall a season ago while going 4-7 at home. The Mustangs shot 40.9% from the field and 29.0% from 3-point range last season.

Mount St. Mary’s went 14-16 overall a season ago while going 6-11 on the road. The Mountaineers averaged 66.1 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article