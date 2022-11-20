Leffew leads Mount St. Mary's against Cal Poly after 21-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-3) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2)
Cal Poly went 7-21 overall a season ago while going 4-7 at home. The Mustangs shot 40.9% from the field and 29.0% from 3-point range last season.
Mount St. Mary’s went 14-16 overall a season ago while going 6-11 on the road. The Mountaineers averaged 66.1 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.
