Reggie Todd returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards before Legassey kicked the game-winner three plays later.
Gunnar Watson was 26-of-38 passing for 333 yards and threw three touchdown passes to lead Troy (3-1). Kimani Vidal had 143 yards rushing and a 1-yard touchdown run, and is the first true freshman in the program to record back-to-back 100-yard rushing games
McKinney completed 30-of-47 passing for 370 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dixon, including a school-record 90-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Attendance was 10,500 with social distancing measures in place at 30,000-seat Veterans Memorial Stadium.
