Leggett and Rhode Island host UMass

Rhode Island Rams (6-10, 2-2 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-6, 1-3 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits the UMass Minutemen after Ishmael Leggett scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 68-67 victory over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies. The Minutemen have gone 4-3 at home. UMass is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 2-2 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Minutemen and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass.

Leggett is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

