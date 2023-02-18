Leggett and Rhode Island host UMass

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass Minutemen (13-13, 4-10 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-17, 4-9 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the UMass Minutemen after Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 55-54 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Rams are 7-6 in home games. Rhode Island averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Minutemen are 4-10 against A-10 opponents. UMass has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayon Freeman is averaging 14.3 points for the Rams. Leggett is averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

Keon Thompson is averaging 5.3 points for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

