Leggett leads Rhode Island against UMass after 23-point game

Rhode Island Rams (6-10, 2-2 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-6, 1-3 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -6.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on the UMass Minutemen after Ishmael Leggett scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 68-67 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Minutemen are 4-3 on their home court. UMass has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams have gone 2-2 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is eighth in the A-10 giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Cross is shooting 38.6% and averaging 10.9 points for the Minutemen. Noah Fernandes is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

Brayon Freeman is averaging 13.5 points for the Rams. Leggett is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

