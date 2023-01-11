Leggett leads Rhode Island past St. Bonaventure 68-67

KINGSTON, R.I. — Ishmael Leggett led Rhode Island with 23 points, including two free throws with 17 seconds remaining, and the Rams took down St. Bonaventure 68-67 on Wednesday night.

Leggett had 14 rebounds for the Rams (6-10, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brandon Weston scored 11 points while going 3 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Brayon Freeman recorded nine points and was 3 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.