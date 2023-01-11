Leggett leads Rhode Island past St. Bonaventure 68-67

KINGSTON, R.I. — Ishmael Leggett led Rhode Island with 23 points, including two free throws with 17 seconds remaining, and the Rams took down St. Bonaventure 68-67 on Wednesday night.
The Bonnies (8-9, 2-2) were led in scoring by Kyrell Luc, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and five steals. Moses Flowers added 15 points and two steals for St. Bonaventure. In addition, Daryl Banks III had 12 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.