Leggett, Rhode Island Rams to host Quisenberry and the Fordham Rams

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fordham Rams (12-2, 0-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (4-9, 0-1 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Rhode Island in A-10 action Wednesday. The Rhode Island Rams have gone 3-4 in home games. Rhode Island allows 68.4 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Fordham Rams are 0-1 against A-10 opponents. Fordham averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Rhode Island Rams and Fordham Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rhode Island Rams, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Brayon Freeman is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Darius Quisenberry averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fordham Rams, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Khalid Moore is averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article