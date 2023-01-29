Lehigh earns 66-55 win against Boston University

Higgins shot 7 for 15 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Mountain Hawks (13-8, 8-2 Patriot League). Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Evan Taylor shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Mountain Hawks prolonged their winning streak to eight games.