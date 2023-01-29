Lehigh faces Boston University, seeks 4th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston University Terriers (10-12, 3-6 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-8, 7-2 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -3; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Mountain Hawks face Boston University. The Mountain Hawks have gone 7-2 at home. Lehigh is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 3-6 against Patriot opponents. Boston University is third in the Patriot giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Evan Taylor is shooting 45.1% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Walter Whyte is averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

