LAST SEASON: These conference foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, splitting the season series one game apiece.
DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette went 10-8 against conference foes last season. In those 18 games, the Leopards gave up 68.3 points per game while scoring just 68.1 per outing. Lehigh went 7-11 overall in Patriot League play, scoring 69.2 points and giving up 74.2 per game in the process.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.