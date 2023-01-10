Lehigh hosts Batchelder and Holy Cross

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-11, 3-1 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-8, 2-2 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Will Batchelder scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 63-55 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds. The Mountain Hawks are 4-2 in home games. Lehigh is the top team in the Patriot with 15.1 fast break points.

The Crusaders have gone 3-1 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross ranks sixth in the Patriot with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Gerrale Gates averaging 8.8.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 14.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Bo Montgomery is averaging 11.6 points for the Crusaders. Gates is averaging 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

