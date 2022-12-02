Lehigh hosts Boonyasith and UMBC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMBC Retrievers (4-4) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-3) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Jacob Boonyasith scored 24 points in UMBC’s 109-82 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Mountain Hawks have gone 3-0 at home. Lehigh leads the Patriot in rebounding, averaging 34.4 boards. JT Tan paces the Mountain Hawks with 5.5 rebounds.

The Retrievers are 0-3 in road games. UMBC is third in the America East with 15.1 assists per game led by Boonyasith averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.2% for Lehigh.

Colton Lawrence is averaging 16.6 points for the Retrievers. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 13 points for UMBC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

