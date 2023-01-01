Lehigh hosts Colgate following Lynch-Daniels' 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colgate Raiders (7-7, 1-0 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-7, 0-1 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 24 points in Colgate’s 101-67 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds. The Mountain Hawks have gone 4-1 in home games. Lehigh ranks fourth in the Patriot in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Evan Taylor leads the Mountain Hawks with 5.1 boards.

The Raiders have gone 1-0 against Patriot opponents. Colgate has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Mountain Hawks and Raiders face off Monday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 14.2 points for the Mountain Hawks. Taylor is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Tucker Richardson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Raiders. Lynch-Daniels is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

