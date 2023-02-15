Lehigh hosts Navy after Nelson's 23-point game

Navy Midshipmen (15-11, 8-6 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-11, 9-5 Patriot)
The Midshipmen are 8-6 against Patriot opponents. Navy averages 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 14.8 points. Evan Taylor is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Lehigh.
Daniel Deaver is averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Nelson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.
Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.