Lehigh hosts Nelson and Navy

Navy Midshipmen (15-11, 8-6 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-11, 9-5 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Tyler Nelson scored 23 points in Navy’s 70-53 victory over the Army Black Knights. The Mountain Hawks have gone 8-4 at home. Lehigh has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Midshipmen are 8-6 against Patriot opponents. Navy is 7-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 14.8 points for the Mountain Hawks. Evan Taylor is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Daniel Deaver is shooting 54.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Midshipmen. Nelson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

