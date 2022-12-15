Lehigh hosts Wahl and No. 22 Wisconsin

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-4) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -23; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Wisconsin plays the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Tyler Wahl scored 21 points in Wisconsin’s 78-75 overtime win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Badgers have gone 3-1 in home games. Wisconsin ranks third in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 61.3 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-3 in road games. Lehigh ranks fifth in the Patriot shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wahl is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37.6% for Wisconsin.

Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 11.6 points. Evan Taylor is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for Lehigh.

