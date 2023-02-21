Lehigh plays Bucknell on home slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bucknell Bison (11-18, 4-12 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-12, 10-6 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Bucknell looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Mountain Hawks are 8-5 on their home court. Lehigh is fourth in the Patriot scoring 70.2 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Bison are 4-12 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell ranks fifth in the Patriot scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Andre Screen averaging 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 14.9 points for the Mountain Hawks. Evan Taylor is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Xander Rice is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bison. Jack Forrest is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article