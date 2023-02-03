Lehigh plays Lafayette, aims for 5th straight road win

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-9, 8-3 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-17, 5-6 Patriot)
The Mountain Hawks are 8-3 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is averaging 12 points for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.
Jalin Sinclair is averaging 3.7 points for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.
LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.
Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.