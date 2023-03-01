Lehigh plays Lafayette in Patriot Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lafayette Leopards (9-22, 7-11 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (16-13, 11-7 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks play in the Patriot Tournament against the Lafayette Leopards. The Mountain Hawks’ record in Patriot games is 11-7, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot with 12.5 assists per game led by Jalin Sinclair averaging 2.6.

The Leopards are 7-11 against Patriot teams. Lafayette has a 5-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 14.9 points for the Mountain Hawks. Evan Taylor is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Leo O’Boyle is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 11.3 points. Josh Rivera is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

