Lehigh plays Loyola (MD) on 4-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-8, 4-2 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-12, 2-4 Patriot) Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -1.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Loyola (MD). The Greyhounds have gone 4-4 at home. Loyola (MD) is fifth in the Patriot in team defense, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 48.2% shooting.

The Mountain Hawks are 4-2 in Patriot play. Lehigh leads the Patriot scoring 15.4 fast break points per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Jones is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 10.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Advertisement

Evan Taylor is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article