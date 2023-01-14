Lehigh takes down American 78-62

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Keith Higgins Jr.’s 18 points helped Lehigh defeat American 78-62 on Saturday.
The Eagles (12-5, 4-2) were led by Elijah Stephens, who posted 14 points. Johnny O’Neil added 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for American. Matt Rogers also had 12 points and four assists.
NEXT UP
Lehigh plays Monday against Loyola (MD) on the road, while American hosts Lafayette on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.