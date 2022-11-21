Lehigh takes down Saint Francis 82-76

LORETTO, Pa. — Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 18 points as Lehigh beat Saint Francis of Pennsylvania 82-76 on Monday night, overcoming a career-high 40 points from Josh Cohen of the Red Flash.

Whitney-Sidney added six rebounds and three steals for the Mountain Hawks (3-2). Evan Taylor scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added seven rebounds. Reed Fenton added 12 points.