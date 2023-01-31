Lehigh takes home win streak into matchup with Army

Army Black Knights (12-11, 6-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-8, 8-2 Patriot)
TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.
Jalen Rucker is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Army.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.
Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.