Lehigh takes home win streak into matchup with Army

Army Black Knights (12-11, 6-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-8, 8-2 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts Army looking to continue its four-game home winning streak. The Mountain Hawks have gone 8-2 at home. Lehigh has a 5-6 record against opponents over .500. The Black Knights are 6-4 against Patriot opponents. Army is second in the Patriot scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 48.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Jalen Rucker is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

