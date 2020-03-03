Marques Wilson scored 14 points with six assists, James Karnik had 11 points and Jordan Cohen and Taylor had 10 apiece for Lehigh, which won its third straight. Marques Wilson also had six rebounds and six assists.
The Mountain Hawks had a season-high 22 assists, led by Taylor’s eight, and just eight turnovers compared with 18 for the Greyhounds.
Spencer scored a career-high 24 points with six assists and Aldama scored a career-high 23 points with nine rebounds for the Greyhounds (15-17, 7-12), who have lost three straight. Golden Dike had 10 points and seven rebounds.
