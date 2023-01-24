Lehigh visits Holy Cross after Batchelder's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-8, 6-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (7-14, 4-4 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Will Batchelder scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 80-73 win over the Bucknell Bison. The Crusaders have gone 5-5 in home games. Holy Cross averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mountain Hawks are 6-2 in conference games. Lehigh averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is averaging 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Batchelder is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Evan Taylor is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

