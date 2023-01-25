Lehigh visits Holy Cross after Batchelder's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-8, 6-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (7-14, 4-4 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -2; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Will Batchelder scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 80-73 win over the Bucknell Bison.

The Crusaders are 5-5 in home games. Holy Cross averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mountain Hawks are 6-2 in conference play. Lehigh leads the Patriot scoring 15.3 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is averaging 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Batchelder is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 14.3 points. Evan Taylor is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

