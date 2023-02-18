Lehigh visits Rogers and American

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-12, 9-6 Patriot) at American Eagles (15-11, 7-8 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Matt Rogers scored 20 points in American’s 73-51 loss to the Bucknell Bison. The Eagles are 7-4 on their home court. American has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountain Hawks are 9-6 in conference games. Lehigh is sixth in the Patriot with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Evan Taylor averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for American.

Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Mountain Hawks. Taylor is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 25.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article