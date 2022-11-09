Lehigh visits Virginia Tech after Basile's 30-point performance

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)
Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Grant Basile scored 30 points in Virginia Tech’s 95-57 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.
Virginia Tech finished 23-13 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Hokies averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.8 last season.
Lehigh finished 4-12 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 28.4 in the paint, 10.3 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.