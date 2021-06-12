Vandy will make its fifth trip to Omaha, all coming since 2011, and will defend the title it won in 2019.
East Carolina starter Carson Whisenhunt (6-2) left the game while it was scoreless in the fifth inning, but he walked Javier Vaz and Jayson Gonzalez, who scored on Carter Young’s single off reliever Matt Bridges.
Enrique Bradfield Jr. added a one-run double for Vandy in the ninth and Dominic Keegan’s bases-loaded walk made it 4-1.
The Pirates (44-17) dropped to 1-12 all-time in super regional games.
