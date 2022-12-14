Lenard and Middle Tennessee host Chattanooga

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-3, 1-0 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Teafale Lenard scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 85-75 overtime victory over the Belmont Bruins. The Blue Raiders are 3-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mocs are 2-2 in road games. Chattanooga has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Dishman is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Middle Tennessee.

Jake Stephens is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 10.7 points for Chattanooga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

