Lenard and Middle Tennessee host Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-3, 1-0 C-USA)
The Mocs are 2-2 in road games. Chattanooga has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Dishman is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Middle Tennessee.
Jake Stephens is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 10.7 points for Chattanooga.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.